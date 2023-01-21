GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road.

The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last for an extended amount of time.

Traffic cam footage shows a large amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.