BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 East are closed following a crash on Father’s Day afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62.

The closure began at around 3:17 p.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time. The left two lanes of I-85 N/I-40 E are currently closed as a result.

Traffic camera footage shows 3-4 miles of heavy traffic congestion on I-85 N/I-40 E.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.