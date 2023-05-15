GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Greensboro were closed following a Monday morning crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118, near Exit 118 for Interstate 85 Business/US 29.

The closure began at around 6:53 a.m. and lasted until around 7:34 a.m.

Guilford County EMS says they got a call about an overturned vehicle at around 6:43 a.m.

Heavy congestion is expected on major highways in Greensboro on Monday due to the WWE Monday Night RAW taking place at 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Traffic camera footage showed a large amount of congestion in the area of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.