GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 North/40 East are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 133, just past Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.

The two left lanes of the highway are currently closed for one mile after the Mount Hope Church Road exit.

The area where the crash occurred is a very short distance ahead of where I-85 and I-40 merge and is a very high-traffic area.

Traffic camera footage shows a heavy amount of congestion on the highway as well as emergency vehicles blocking the lanes near the scene of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.