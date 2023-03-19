GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/40 East were closed following a Sunday evening crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC 61.

The closure began at around 6:40 p.m. and lasted until around 7:34 p.m.

Traffic camera footage shows large congestion on the highway.

DriveNC.gov traffic maps currently show around 5 miles of heavy congestion on I-85 N/40 E.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.