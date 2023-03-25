GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 North/40 East are closed due to a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.

The two right lanes of the interstate are currently closed as a result of the crash.

Traffic camera footage shows a large amount of lane congestion in the area of the crash.

The closure began at around 10:37 a.m. and is going to last for an indefinite amount of time.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.