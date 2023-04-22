ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Saturday evening crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 85 North/40 East according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 145, near Exit 145 for Maple Avenue in Alamance County near Graham.

The crash occurred at around 5:52 p.m. and closed all lanes of I-85 N/40 E initially. As of now, the three left lanes of the highway are closed, leaving only a single lane open.

Traffic camera footage shows an extremely large amount of congestion on I-85 N/40 E.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.