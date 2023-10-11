*UPDATE: All lanes are now open*

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple of Interstate 85 North/40 East are closed as the result of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 142, between Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road and Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62, just southwest of Burlington.

The closure began at around 12:26 p.m. There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The left two lanes of I-85 North/40 East are closed as a result of the crash. Traffic maps currently show around three miles of congestion on the interstate.