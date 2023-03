HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 74 is closed in both directions due to a Saturday evening crash.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 69, near Exit 69 for Jamestown Parkway/Greensboro Road.

All lanes of I-74 are closed as a result of the crash. Drivers are being told to take the Exit 69 ramp up and over the overpass to reaccess the highway.

The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.