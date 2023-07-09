FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of Interstate 40 West are shut down after a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 182, near the I-40 on-ramp for Exit 182 for Harper Road in Forsyth County, near Winston-Salem.

All westbound lanes of I-40 are closed as a result of the crash. There is a large amount of congestion on the highway.

The area surrounding the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

Drivers are being told to take Exit 182 and cross over Harper Road to get back onto I-40.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

Severe thunderstorms ravaged the Triad throughout the late morning and early afternoon creating wet road conditions throughout the region.