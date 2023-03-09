GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 West are closed following a Thursday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro.

The closure began at around 1:49 p.m. and is expected to last for an extended period of time. The left two lanes of the highway are currently closed.

Traffic is already anticipated to be heavier than usual due to the ACC Tournament taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum throughout the week.

The area of I-40 West where the crash occurred is just a few miles away from a series of exits commonly used to get to the Greensboro Coliseum.

The game between Duke University and the University of Pittsburgh is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. and could also have a heavy impact on traffic. The game between the University of Miami and Wake Forest University ended shortly after 2 p.m. as well.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.