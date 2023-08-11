GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 West shut down after a crash in Greensboro late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 209 and Mile Marker 208, near Exit 209 for NC 68 and Exit 208 for Sandy Ridge Road.

The closure began at around 4:04 p.m. and lasted until 4:52 p.m. The left two lanes of I-40 West were closed as a result.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

Traffic maps and cameras showed heavy congestion on the westbound portion of I-40 near where the crash occurred.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.