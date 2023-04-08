GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The two left lanes of Interstate 40 West are closed due to crash a late Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227 near Exit 227 for Interstate 840.

The crash occurred a short distance away from where I-40 splits away from Interstate 85 near Mount Hope Church Road.

The left two lanes of I-40 Westbound are currently closed as a result of the crash. Only one lane of the highway is currently open.

The closure began at around 3:57 p.m. and is expected to last for an indefinite amount of time.

Police are asking drivers to prepare for traffic congestion and delays while the crash scene is being cleared and to consider detours if they must travel through the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.