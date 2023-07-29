GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a Saturday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 221 and Mile Marker 222, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at around 2:48 p.m. and lasted until 4:02 p.m.

The left lane of I-40 West was closed and there was around 2 miles of congestion on the Interstate as a result.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.