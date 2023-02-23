GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed due to a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 210, near Exit 210 for the Lynwood Smith Expressway/NC 68.

The three left lanes of the highway were closed for a little over 30 minutes.

Traffic camera footage near the scene of the crash shows heavy congestion on the interstate as well as wet and rainy conditions.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.