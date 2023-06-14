GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 West are closed as the result of a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 211, just prior to Exit 211 for Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro.

The closure began at 3:17 p.m. and is going to last for an undetermined amount of time.

The area surrounding the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The right three lanes of I-40 Westbound are currently closed as a result of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.