GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left three lanes of Interstate 40 West are closed following a Wednesday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue.

The left three lanes of the highway are closed currently, leaving only the far right lane of I-40 West open.

Traffic maps show around three miles of heavy congestion on the highway leading back towards Exit 217 for West Gate City Boulevard.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.