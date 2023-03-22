GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed due to a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Greensboro.

The closure began at around 3:38 p.m. and lasted until around 4:22 p.m.

Traffic camera footage showed a heavy amount of congestion on westbound I-40.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.