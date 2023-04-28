GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West is closed due to a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard.

The lane first closed at around 3:04 p.m. and will remain that way for an indefinite amount of time.

Officers are on the scene of the crash. Police say that the lane is closed between the scene of the crash and Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.