WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A late Thursday afternoon crash has closed a lane on Interstate 40 West, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 196 and Mile Marker 195 near Exit 196 for Interstate 74.

The closure began at around 4:13 p.m. and is expected to last until 6:13 p.m. The left lane of I-40 West is currently closed.

Traffic maps show around 4 miles of heavy congestion on I-40 West and backups on the I-74 off-ramp.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.