GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of Interstate 40 East are shut down after a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 208 and Mile Marker 209, near Exit 208 for Sandy Ridge Road and Exit 209 for NC 68.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

All eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed as a result of the crash. The closure began at 9:10 a.m. and will last for an indefinite amount of time.

The road is closed between Sandy Ridge Road and NC 68, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Traffic congestion on I-40 East near Sandy Ridge Road

The crash is also causing substantial traffic backup on I-40 Business/US 421 which merges with I-40 East just before Exit 208 for Sandy Ridge Road

Traffic buildup on I-40 BUS/US 421

NCDOT is recommending that drivers in the area take the following detour:

Take Exit 208 and turn left onto Sandy Ridge Road Drive for around 1 mile on Sandy Ridge Road then turn right onto West Market Street Drive for around 2 miles on West Market Street then turn left onto NC 68 South Drive for around 1 mile on NC 68 South then turn right to re-access I-40 East

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

The road closure is just a few miles ahead of where a massive weekend construction project is closing most of I-40 East in Greensboro.

The closures on I-40 East began at 9 p.m. on Friday and will last until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure will begin at Mile Marker 212 and Exit 212 A for Interstate 73 South. Just 2 miles away from where the detour will have you re-access I-40 East.