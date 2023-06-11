DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed following a crash in Davie County on Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 180, near Exit 180 for NC 801 close to Bermuda Run.

The closure began at around 5:50 p.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time. The two left lanes of I-40 Eastbound are currently closed.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.