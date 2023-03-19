GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash late Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 220, near Exit 220 for Randleman Road in Greensboro.

The center lane of the eastbound side of I-40 closed at 5:38 p.m. and remained that way until 6:19 p.m.

Traffic camera footage shows a large amount of congestion in the area of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.