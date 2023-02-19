GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two left lanes of Interstate 40 East/85 North were closed after a crash late Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.

The closure began at around 4:18 p.m. and lasted until 5:55 p.m.

Traffic camera footage showed a car facing in the wrong direction and stopped in the closed section of the highway as well as skid marks on the road.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.