GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a Friday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 219, near Exit 219 for Business 85.

The closure began at around 3:39 p.m. and lasted until 4:27 p.m.

Traffic camera footage showed around a mile-long stretch of traffic congestion in the area of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

There was also a crash nearby on Interstate 40 earlier Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of I-40 East that will be shut down due to weekend construction Friday-Monday.