GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 are closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 220, in between Exit 220 for Randleman Road and Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street.

The closure began at around 1:05 p.m. and will last for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic camera footage shows around 5 miles of heavy traffic congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.