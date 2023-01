WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon.

The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m.

The left lane of the on-ramp is what is currently closed at this time.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.