GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A section of Battleground Avenue is closed due to a downed power line, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed due to the downed power line.

The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive are closed as well. West Cornwalls Drive between Battleground Avenue and Fairfield Avenue is closed also.

Area of the closures (Google Maps)

Duke Energy has been notified and will be on the scene for repairs.

Battleground Avenue is a very high-traffic area and given the time of day heavy delays should be expected. Drivers are being asked to use caution and alternate routes of travel.

There is no word as to what caused the power line to be downed at this time.