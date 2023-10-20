ALAMANCE COUNTY. N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes on both sides of Interstate 85/40 were closed following a pair of Friday afternoon crashes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The first crash occurred at around 3:32 p.m. on I-85 South/40 West at Mile Marker 149 near Exit 150 for Jimmie Kerr Road.

The right lane of the I-85 S/40 W closed as a result of that crash.

The second crash occurred at around 3:37 p.m. on I-85 North/40 East at Mile Marker 148, near Exit 148 for NC 54/East Harden Street.

The left two lanes of I-85 N/40 E closed as a result of the crash.

Traffic maps at one point showed around seven miles of traffic congestion combined on both sides of I-85/40.

There is no word as to what caused either of the crashes or the status of anyone involved at this time.

Both sides of the highway reopened at around 5:17 p.m.