WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of US 52 South are closed following a Sunday evening crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 116, near Exit 116 for Hanes Mill Road.

All lanes of US 52 South are closed as a result of the crash. They will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic maps show heavy congestion in the area as a result of the closure. On-scene personnel are providing detour instructions.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.