GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of US 29 North are shut down as the result of a crash on Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say that the northbound lanes of US 29 are closed at Sullivan Street due to a crash with “unknown injuries”.

Traffic is currently being rerouted to Lutheran Street. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek detours.

Guilford County EMS says the wreck was “serious” but the injuries are “not critical”. At least one vehicle was overturned and a “brief extraction” took place.