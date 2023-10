GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — US 29/Business 85 North is shut down and several lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed following a Sunday evening crash.

The crash occurred near where US 29/Bus 85 and I-40 merge near the exit for Randelman Road.

Both lanes of US 29/Bus 85 North are closed. The two right merge lanes on I-40 East are closed.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.