GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Wendover Avenue is closed in both directions as the result of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near the North Church Street intersection.

East Wendover Avenue is closed in both directions due to the crash. The closure began at around 10:16 a.m.

First responders are at the scene and are providing detour directions to anyone who must travel through the closed area.

The area surrounding the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.