*All lanes are now open*

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of US 421 South is closed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Mile Marker 221 and Mile Marker 220 near Exit 221 for Macy Grove Road.

The closure began at around 4:08 p.m. and the right lane of US 421 southbound is closed as a result.

Traffic maps show around two miles of heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Traffic jam on US 421 South

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

Rain has been pouring down in the Triad all day and will continue at a moderate-heavy rate into the night and through Wednesday morning.