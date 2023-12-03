WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed as the result of a Sunday evening crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile marker 193, near Exit 193 for US 52/Interstate 285

Traffic camera footage near the scene of the crash showed an overturned camper that a vehicle was hauling lying in the right lanes of I-40 West.

Traffic maps showed around a mile of heavy traffic congestion caused by the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.