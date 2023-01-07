DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County.

The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides of the highway.

The closure began at around 1:08 p.m. and lasted until 2:36 p.m.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.