GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 40 East are closed following a pair of crashes on the interstate on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The first crash occurred at Mile Marker 220 near Exit 220 for Randleman Road.

Traffic congestion near the Randleman Road exit.

The closure began at around 5:06 p.m. and is expected to last for an indefinite amount of time.

As a result of the crash, the left lane of I-40 Eastbound is closed.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.

Traffic Congestion near the Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street exit

The second crash occurred at Mile Marker 223, near Exits 222 for US 29/South O Henry Boulevard and Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street.

The closure began at around 5:33 p.m. and is expected to last for an indefinite amount of time.

As a result of the crash, the right lane of I-40 Eastbound is closed for one mile east of Exit 222.

There is no word as to what caused that crash or the status of anyone involved.