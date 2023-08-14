ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Nineteen people were injured in a crash involving a church bus Sunday in Anderson County.

According to deputies, the crash took place on Old Williamston Road. Deputies said that two helicopters were used to transport people to the hospital.

Labor of Field Church in Anderson County said all 19 men on the bus were hurt, four of whom were in critical condition.

The victims were taken to hospitals in Anderson and Greenville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Investigators at scene of crash involving church bus in Anderson County, S.C., August 13, 2023 (WSPA)