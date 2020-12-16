FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 east in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.
N.C. Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday with a crash.
Troopers say a car heading east did not slow down as it approached a box truck and crashed into it.
Investigators believe speed was a factor and that the crash was not weather related.
The right lane was closed near Exit 201 for Union Cross Road.
The scene is not expected to clear until 11 a.m.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Experts from 3 local hospitals to discuss the state of the pandemic in FOX8’s Live COVID Crisis Special
- Fatal crash shuts down lane of I-40 east near Union Cross Road in Forsyth County
- Winston-Salem Foundation Scholarship Program makes sure kids can get to college despite pandemic
- Secret Santa pays off $50,000 in layaway balances at Virginia Walmart Supercenter
- MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1 billion to charity