Fatal crash shuts down lane of﻿ I-40 east near Union Cross Road in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 east in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

N.C. Department of Transportation reports the incident began at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday with a crash.

Troopers say a car heading east did not slow down as it approached a box truck and crashed into it.

Investigators believe speed was a factor and that the crash was not weather related.

The right lane was closed near Exit 201 for Union Cross Road.

The scene is not expected to clear until 11 a.m.

