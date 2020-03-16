Trading stopped for 15 minutes as Dow drops 2K points at open

The NFL announced on Monday its NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April, but all public NFL events in Las Vegas will be canceled.

The selection process, which is still be planned, will be televised.

"In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.