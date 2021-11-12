Trader Joe’s issues recall for ground chicken patty products

(WGHP) — Trader Joe’s is issuing a big recall.

The retailer is recalling nearly 49 tons of raw ground chicken patty products. The patties may be contaminated with pieces of bone.

The products being recalled were made on various dates between August 16 and September 29.

The affected packages could be Trader Joe’s Chili Lime Chicken Burgers or the Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick, but if you’ve purchased these products recently check the dates and throw them away or return them to the Trader Joe’s you bought them from.