Trader Joe’s issues recall for ground chicken patty products

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — Trader Joe’s is issuing a big recall.

The retailer is recalling nearly 49 tons of raw ground chicken patty products. The patties may be contaminated with pieces of bone.

The products being recalled were made on various dates between August 16 and September 29.

The affected packages could be Trader Joe’s Chili Lime Chicken Burgers or the Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick, but if you’ve purchased these products recently check the dates and throw them away or return them to the Trader Joe’s you bought them from.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter