ROSENBERG, Texas — There was a big, gross mess on the side of a Texas interstate Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer overturned in the Houston area, spilling its cargo of pig parts.

The driver is OK.

Authorities described it as a "hazmat" situation.

Only one lane was left open as crews went about cleaning up the carnage.

There's no word on what caused the accident.