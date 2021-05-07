Tractor-trailer overturns at West Gate City Boulevard intersection in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews were on scene throughout the night after a tractor-trailer overturned on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 6 p.m. Thursday evening, the tractor-trailer crashed near the intersection with Merritt Drive.

Minor injuries were reported.

Traffic was dropped to one lane, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

By about 3 a.m. Friday, police were still on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.