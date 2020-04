The Internal Revenue Service started sending out stimulus payments this week -- but while 80 million people can expect the money to hit their bank accounts by Wednesday, others will be waiting longer before the cash is in their hands.

The first payments will go to those who've already filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the Internal Revenue Service to make a direct deposit if they were due a refund. Within that group, the agency is starting with people with the lowest incomes. Social Security recipients will also automatically receive their payments, even if they haven't filed a return.