Tractor-trailer hauling chickens overturns on Grantville Lane in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer hauling a load of chickens overturned on Grantville Lane in Randolph County, according to Randolph County 911.

No word on if any people or chickens were injured.

The incident began at about 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

The tractor-trailer crashed near Foxfire Road, close to Asheboro. Grantville Lane is closed from Foxfire Road to Buffalo Ford Road.

The state route was shut down in both directions.

NCDOT expects the scene will not clear until about 2 p.m.

Drivers must take Buffalo Ford Road to Iron Mountain Road and turn right. Follow Iron Mountain Road to U.S. 64 and turn right. Follow U.S. 64 to Foxfire Road and turn right. Follow Foxfire Road to re-access Grantville Lane.