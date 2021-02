WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The US Highway 40 ramp in Winston-Salem is closed, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Fire officials responded on Monday to a fully involved tractor-trailer fire on Northbound 311 at the Highway 40 ramp.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Fully involved tractor trailer fire on NB 311 at the HWY 40 ramp. The ramp is closed at this time. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/Z1s55Z6XPo — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 22, 2021