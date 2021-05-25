Tractor-trailer crashes, dumps wood onto NC 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer dumped its cargo onto the road during a crash on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 9:48 a.m., a tractor-trailer heading north on N.C. 109 when a passenger car tried to make a left turn onto Main Street without stopping for the truck.

Due to the crash, the tractor-trailer lost its load of plywood and other building materials.

No one was hurt.

N.C. Department of Transportation reported that the highway was closed in both directions near North Main Street and Denton.

Troopers expect extra equipment will be necessary to clean up the scene.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 1:20 p.m.