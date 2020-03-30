Tracker rescues boy lost in freezing swamp following massive search

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

EDGERTON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Austin Schumacher is being hailed for using old-school backwoods skills to rescue a boy lost in a freezing swamp.

The 13-year-old boy ran away from his middle school in Edgerton in November and quickly vanished into the marsh, triggering a massive search.

Alone, hungry and exhausted, Schumacher used his tracking skills to pick up the boy’s trail while the rest of the search team headed off in the wrong direction.

He carried the boy for a mile piggyback to safety as darkness fell and a looming snowstorm finally struck.

Schumacher was given the DNR’s Lifesaving Award.