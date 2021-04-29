Town of Mocksville considering disbanding police department, contract with Davie County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Town of Mocksville is considering disbanding the Mocksville Police Department and entering into a contract with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement in the town limits, the town said in a news release on Thursday.

The town board will meet on May 4 at 6 p.m. to consider the proposal.

According to the release, disbanding the police department and entering into the contract with the sheriff’s office would save the town $1.3 million over the course of the three-year contract term.

All vehicles and equipment would be transferred to the sheriff’s office.

If the town approves the contract, the Mocksville Police Department will not be funded after June 30 and all positions will be eliminated.

The town said the contract would increase “boots on the ground” street-level coverage of law enforcement by 75 percent.

