“Too much”: Florida man not allowed to bring cutout of Trump to dialysis appointment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A dialysis patient in Florida wants to know why he can't bring his emotional support life-sized cutout of President Donald Trump with him to his dialysis facility during his treatments, WPBF reports.

Nelson Gibson says he spends about three and a half hours a day three days a week undergoing dialysis.

His family is not allowed to sit with him that long, so when he first started getting treatments, he brought an 8-by 10-inch photo of President Trump to comfort him.

And he says no one complained.

"It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable,” Gibson said.

He says he then started bringing a miniature cardboard cutout of him standing next to a photo of the president and again no one complained.

In fact, he says some people even took photos of the photo.

And on Saturday, he brought a life size cutout of the president and again no one complained.

But when he returned for treatment Tuesday, he says the mood changed.

"They told me it was too much and it wasn't a rally,” Gibson said.

He says he didn't say anything and left.

His son contacted representatives at the facility to find out why the cutout was not allowed.

"It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease which made no sense,” said Eric Gibson, his son.

Gibson feels he's being singled out.

The facility released the following statement:

"While we cannot discuss any specific individual, we strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views, which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor.”